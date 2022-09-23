Sanchez was designated for assignment by the Twins on Friday.
Sanchez joined the Twins on a minor-league deal in early June, and he's made seven appearances (three starts) for the big-league club since joining the organization. The right-hander has posted a 4.00 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 27 innings but will be designated for assignment for the second time in two months after Louie Varland was called up Friday.
