Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Tigers, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.
The right-hander was brought up from Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the day to make a spot start, but Sanchez may have earned himself a longer stay in the rotation with this effort. He tossed 51 of 81 pitches for strikes before exiting, including an eye-popping 17 swinging strikes, and the eight Ks doubled his prior season high from a rough seven-start stint with the Nationals earlier in the year. Should the Twins be unable to add a starter at Tuesday's trade deadline, Sanchez could wind up being their Plan B.
More News
-
Twins' Aaron Sanchez: Gets spot start for Minnesota•
-
Twins' Aaron Sanchez: Joins Twins on minor-league deal•
-
Aaron Sanchez: In search of new opportunity•
-
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: DFA'd after start•
-
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Friday's start postponed•
-
Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Tallies third win•