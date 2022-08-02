Sanchez didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 5-3 extra-inning win over the Tigers, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander was brought up from Triple-A St. Paul earlier in the day to make a spot start, but Sanchez may have earned himself a longer stay in the rotation with this effort. He tossed 51 of 81 pitches for strikes before exiting, including an eye-popping 17 swinging strikes, and the eight Ks doubled his prior season high from a rough seven-start stint with the Nationals earlier in the year. Should the Twins be unable to add a starter at Tuesday's trade deadline, Sanchez could wind up being their Plan B.