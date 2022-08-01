The Twins selected Sanchez's contract from Triple-A St. Paul and will have him start Monday's game against the Tigers at Target Field.

Sanchez may be moved off the roster immediately after the outing, as the team's fifth starter heading into the All-Star break, Devin Smeltzer, isn't eligible to pitch for big club for 15 days after he was optioned to Triple-A on July 17. Smeltzer will be eligible for a call-up the next time the Twins require a fifth starter Saturday against Toronto, so Sanchez may need to dazzle in his Minnesota debut to ensure he receives more than a spot start. Sanchez was roughed up to the tune of an 8.33 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across seven starts in the majors with the Nationals earlier this season, and his numbers at Triple-A in the Twins organization (4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 9.1 K-BB%) haven't been much better, considering the level of competition.