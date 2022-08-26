Sanchez is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Giants at Target Field.
Following a three-week stint at Triple-A St. Paul, Sanchez made his return to the Twins on Tuesday and was solid if unspectacular over his four-inning start against Houston, taking the loss while allowing two earned runs on six hits and one walk. He'll remain in the rotation for a second straight turn this weekend, though Sanchez will likely find himself as the odd man out as soon as the Twins return Tyler Mahle (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list.