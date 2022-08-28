Sanchez allowed two runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out two in 3.2 innings in an 8-3 win Sunday against San Francisco. He did not factor into the decision.

Sanchez has allowed two runs in each of his three starts for Minnesota with Sunday's outing being his shortest since joining the team. It was a rocky outing for the veteran as he allowed eight of the 18 batters he faced to reach safely and tossed just 50 of 81 pitches for strikes. He has a 4.26 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB in 12.2 innings for the Twins. With Tyler Mahle (shoulder) likely returning at the end of the week, Sanchez may not make another start for Minnesota for a while.