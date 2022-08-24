Sanchez (3-4) gave up two earned runs in six hits and and one walk while striking out four over four innings to take the loss in a 4-2 defeat against the Astros on Tuesday.

Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A to replace Tyler Mahle (shoulder) in the rotation. Sanchez threw 75 pitches and got 12 outs while giving up a pair of runs in a mediocre appearance for the fringe starter. He has not given up fewer than two earned runs in nine starts this season and wears a bloated ERA of 7.36. One silver lining is that Sanchez has struck out 12 batters over nine innings in two starts for the Twins. He could make his next start Sunday against the Giants.