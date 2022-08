Sanchez will have his contract selected to start Tuesday's game against the Astros, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Sanchez was designated for assignment earlier in the month and ultimately accepted an assignment at Triple-A St. Paul, but he's set to receive another shot in the big leagues this season. Through eight starts in 2022, he's accrued a 7.68 ERA and 1.68 WHIP with 24 strikeouts across 36.1 innings.