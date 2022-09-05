Sanchez appeared in relief in Saturday's 13-0 loss to the White Sox, covering five innings and striking out four while allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks.

Sanchez lost his spot in the rotation with Tyler Mahle returning from the 15-day injured list to start Saturday's contest, but Mahle ended up suffering a recurrence of right shoulder inflammation in the outing and was lifted after just two innings. With Mahle going back on the IL on Sunday, Sanchez now appears positioned to rejoin the rotation the next time Mahle's turn comes up Thursday against the Yankees in New York.