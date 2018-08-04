Twins' Aaron Slegers: Begins rehab assignment
Slegers (shoulder) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Slegers will likely require a few outings at the minor-league level since he's been sidelined for almost three weeks due to shoulder inflammation. The right-hander was able to throw a pair of simulated games earlier in the week and should be back in the big-league bullpen in the near future if all goes according to plan with Rochester.
