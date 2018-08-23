Twins' Aaron Slegers: Begins throwing program
Slegers (shoulder) resumed a throwing program Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Slegers was able to play catch prior to the club's game against Oakland, which comes almost three weeks after he suffered a setback during a rehab assignment. Since the right-hander still has to build his arm back up to speed -- he will play catch again Friday -- it doesn't seem likely that we will see him back in the fold until mid-September at the earliest.
