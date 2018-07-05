Slegers was called up by the Twins on Wednesday and will start Thursday against the Orioles.

Slegers has started once for the Twins this season, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk in 5.1 innings against the Royals in late May. The 25-year-old has a 3.55 ERA in 14 starts for Triple-A Rochester this season. He may not be up for more than one start, as Ervin Santana (finger) is making rehab starts and seems to be nearing a return to action.