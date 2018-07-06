Slegers (1-0) earned a victory Thursday, tossing six innings and allowing one run on three hits and a walk in the 5-2 win over Baltimore. He struck out two and yielded one home run.

Making his second start of the season, Sleger turned in a quality outing to earn his first career win. The 6-foot-10 right-hander held the Orioles in check all night with the exception of a solo shot from Jonathan Schoop in the fifth inning. It's unclear if Sleger will stay with the MLB club, but if he does he should take the mound again early next week against the Royals.