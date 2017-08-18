Twins' Aaron Slegers: Heads back to minors
Slegers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, MLB.com reports.
Slegers joined the Twins as the 26th man for their doubleheader with the Indians on Thursday and made his MLB debut in the second game of the twin bill. Though he couldn't secure the win, Slegers proved quite effective over 6.1 innings, conceding only two runs on two hits and two walks. The Twins will have another opening in their rotation for both games of a doubleheader Monday against the White Sox, but because Slegers will only have rested three days by that time, he wasn't considered a candidate to fill the void for either contest.
