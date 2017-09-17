Twins' Aaron Slegers: Heads to bullpen
Twins manager Paul Molitor plans to use Slegers out of the bullpen after Adalberto Mejia (biceps) was activated from the 10-day disabled list and rejoined the rotation in Saturday's loss to the Blue Jays, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Slegers, who had previously replaced Dillon Gee as the team's fifth starter, made just one turn through the rotation, giving up five runs over four innings in a no decision against the Rays back on Sept. 6. The rookie could be called upon for a start once the Twins either clinch a wild-card spot or are eliminated from playoff contention, but with a five-man rotation still in place for now, he'll likely only see usage in long-relief situations.
