Twins' Aaron Slegers: Hopes to resume throwing soon
Slegers (shoulder) hopes to resume throwing this week, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Slegers hit the disabled list with shoulder inflammation in mid-July. He suffered a setback in early August while on a rehab assignment and has yet to resume throwing, but he remains confident that he'll be able to return before the end of the season.
