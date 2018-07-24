Twins' Aaron Slegers: Improving from shoulder inflammation
Slegers (shoulder inflammation) is improving and is not a candidate to be placed on the 60-day disabled list, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The Twins will need to clear a 40-man roster spot prior to activating Ervin Santana (finger) on Wednesday, but Slegers will not be the casualty, per manager Paul Molitor. He is without a timetable to return, but it sounds like the Twins are hoping to get him back in the coming weeks.
