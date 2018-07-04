Twins' Aaron Slegers: In line for Thursday's start
Slegers is expected to take the mound against Baltimore on Thursday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Slegers has appeared in one game for Minnesota this year, allowing two earned runs over 5.1 innings of long relief versus Kansas City on May 30. The 25-year-old has started 14 games for Triple-A Rochester, posting a solid 3.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP, but has only managed to collect 55 strikeouts in 83.2 innings. Look for the Twins to confirm his start in the near future.
