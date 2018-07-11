Slegers (1-1) allowed five runs on seven hits in 1.1 innings Tuesday against the Royals, recording no strikeouts and no walks in a losing effort.

Slegers needed 41 pitches (27 strikes) to record four outs, giving up two doubles and a three-run homer among the seven allowed hits. This was Slegers' second start of the year, the first coming last week in a quality start thrown against Baltimore. At the Triple-A level this year Slegers has gone 5-6 with a 3.55 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 14 starts. His next scheduled start would be a matchup against the Rays at home.