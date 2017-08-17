Twins' Aaron Slegers: Officially recalled prior to Thursday's Game 2 start
Slegers was called up by the Twins on Thursday, and will make his big-league debut during Game 2 of the doubleheader against Cleveland, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
Slegers will serve as the 26th man for Thursday's doubleheader, earning his first major-league appearance -- and start for that matter -- in the process. The 24-year-old has accumulated a 3.18 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while posting a 13-4 record during 21 starts with Triple-A Rochester this season. This could end up being an audition for Slegers moving forward, as the right-hander may receive a September call up if things go well against the hot-hitting Indians on Thursday.
