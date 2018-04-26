Slegers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Thursday's game against the Yankees, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Slegers was recalled from Triple-A to provide an extra arm out of bullpen for Thursday's game against the Yankees, but he'll head back to the minors after going unused. The 25-year-old, who owns a 2.00 ERA and 10:1 K:BB through three minor-league starts (18 innings) this season, will continue to work as a starter with the Red Wings.