Twins' Aaron Slegers: Optioned to minors
Slegers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Thursday's game against the Yankees, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Slegers was recalled from Triple-A to provide an extra arm out of bullpen for Thursday's game against the Yankees, but he'll head back to the minors after going unused. The 25-year-old, who owns a 2.00 ERA and 10:1 K:BB through three minor-league starts (18 innings) this season, will continue to work as a starter with the Red Wings.
