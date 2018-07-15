Twins' Aaron Slegers: Out with shoulder inflammation
Slegers will be placed on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation Sunday, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Slegers was roughed up for five runs in just 1.1 innings Tuesday against the Royals, a performance which may have been injury related. Fernando Romero will be called up to start in his place.
