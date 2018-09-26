Slegers (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Slegers has been on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation since mid-July but makes his return for the final few games of the regular season. It remains unclear how the 26-year-old will be utilized for the stretch run, but given the lengthy layoff the Twins will likely remain somewhat cautious in his usage.

