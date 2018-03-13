Slegers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The 6-foot-10 righty reached the majors for the first time in 2017, but struggled to a 6.46 ERA in 15.1 innings. He's been a control specialist in the minors, posting a 4.7 percent walk rate in 148.1 innings at Triple-A last year, but he hasn't struck out more than 20 percent of batters at any stop since 2013. He'll return to Triple-A and could be back up for some spot starts during an injury crisis later this season.