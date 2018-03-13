Twins' Aaron Slegers: Sent to minors
Slegers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
The 6-foot-10 righty reached the majors for the first time in 2017, but struggled to a 6.46 ERA in 15.1 innings. He's been a control specialist in the minors, posting a 4.7 percent walk rate in 148.1 innings at Triple-A last year, but he hasn't struck out more than 20 percent of batters at any stop since 2013. He'll return to Triple-A and could be back up for some spot starts during an injury crisis later this season.
More News
-
SportsLine: Fade Hosmer, Godley
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Podcast: Who's third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...