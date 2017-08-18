Slegers didn't factor into the decision despite holding Cleveland to two runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts over 6.1 innings in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader.

Slegers' only hit allowed through six innings was a Jay Bruce solo homer in the fourth, but he was pulled after 82 pitches following a one-out single in the eighth then watched the bullpen promptly allow that runner to score. While that second run cost Slegers his chance at a win, the 6-foot-10 right-hander should be more than satisfied with his major league debut. Minnesota's original plan was to send him back down to Triple-A Rochester after this spot start, but don't be surprised to see more of Slegers soon given his success here.