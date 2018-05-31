Slegers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Wednesday's game against the Royals, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Slegers will head back to the minors after tossing 5.1 innings in long relief Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three. A corresponding roster move will be made prior to Thursday's series opener against the Indians. Slegers will likely rejoin the Red Wings' rotation, where he owns a solid 3.27 ERA across nine starts (55 innings) this season.