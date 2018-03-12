Twins' Aaron Slegers: Struggles in spring start
Slegers gave up three runs over three innings in Sunday's spring start. He's given up six runs in ten innings this spring with four strikeouts and two walks.
Slegers had an outside chance of winning a rotation spot before the Twins traded for Jake Odorizzi and signed Lance Lynn. A strong season at Triple-A in 2017 that saw him post his best strikeout rate since rookie ball (7.2 K/9) along with improved control led to a late season promotion to the majors. He struggled in four outings with the Twins (6.46 ERA), so he'll need to continue to impress at Triple-A. Still, he could be an option for the Minnesota rotation later this season if there's an opening.
