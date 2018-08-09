Twins' Aaron Slegers: Suffers setback during rehab
Slegers underwent an MRI on his shoulder after complaining of inflammation during his rehab outing, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It appears as though Slegers avoided any structural damage but he will require some time off after suffering this setback. The right-hander allowed three earned runs in just 1.2 innings with Triple-A Rochester on Sunday in what was his first rehab assignment since landing on the DL in mid-July. Don't expect to see Slegers back in the big leagues until the end of August, since he will need to build the arm back up once he's been cleared to resume throwing.
