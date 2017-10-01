Slegers (0-1) was stuck with the loss Saturday against the Tigers after allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk in 4.1 innings of work. He struck out three.

The 25-year-old held his own for much of his third MLB start, actually putting the Tigers down in order in three of his innings. He was ultimately pulled after 70 pitches (47 strikes), but the Twins offense was unable to pick him up to get him off the hook for the loss. His 6.46 ERA in the big leagues this season certainly leaves something to be desired, but his age and his success in the minors last season may keep him in the hunt for a rotation spot heading into 2018.