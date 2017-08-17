Slegers is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Rochester to start Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Indians.

The Twins and Indians are set to play a doubleheader Thursday after Wednesday's game was postponed by rain, so Slegers will serve as the 26th and make his major-league debut. The big righty owns a 3.18 ERA and 97:27 K:BB through 21 starts (130.1 innings) with Rochester this season.