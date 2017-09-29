Slegers will start Saturday's game against the Tigers, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Jose Berrios was in line to start Saturday, but manager Paul Molitor wants Berrios available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's wild-card game, so he will work in relief Friday while Slegers jumps into the rotation in his place. Slegers has not pitched since Sept. 17, so he could be on some sort of pitch count in Saturday's outing.