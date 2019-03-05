Whitefield (undisclosed) is listed among the Twins' available extras for Tuesday's Grapefruit League game versus the Rays, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It's unclear if the Twins actually intend to use Whitefield, but the fact that he's dressing for the contest is an indication his health isn't much of a concern after he collided with the outfield wall in Monday's game against the Orioles. Whitefield hasn't played above the High-A level and will likely be one of several players sent back to minor-league camp within the next week or so.