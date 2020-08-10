The Twins outrighted Whitefield off the 40-man roster Monday and assigned him to their alternate training site, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

A surprise addition to the Twins' season-opening 30-man active roster, Whitefield appeared in three games before he was optioned last week. The Twins quietly designated him for assignment days later, and the 23-year-old will now stick in the organization after he went unclaimed off waivers. He'll maintain a spot in the Twins' 60-man player pool, but he'll need to be added back to the 40-man roster in order to play in games with the big club.