Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Allows four runs in Thursday's loss
Mejia (4-5) allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out six over four innings during Thursday's loss to the Rangers.
Mejia opened the game in disastrous fashion as he issued a leadoff walk followed by back-to-back singles to put his team in an early one-run deficit. He settled down after that but ran into trouble again in the fourth inning when he surrendered a mammoth three-run bomb off the bat of Joey Gallo. The 24-year-old exited after just four innings and will head into his Tuesday start against the Brewers with a 4.30 ERA to his name.
