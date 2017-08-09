Mejia allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over three-plus innings during Tuesday's game against the Brewers. He left the game with left lateral upper-arm pain in top of the fourth inning.

Mejia was able to navigate through the first three innings with just one run on his ledger, but ran into a bit of trouble in the fourth. The 24-year-old allowed back-to-back singles to the first two batters of the inning before stepping off the mound and calling for the team's trainer. After a short meeting with the trainer, Mejia was promptly removed from the contest with an upper-arm injury. His fastball velocity dipped into the 80s, so the ailment was clearly affecting his delivery. The young lefty is scheduled to face off against the Tigers on Sunday, but his availability for that contest hinges on the severity of the arm injury that he sustained Tuesday. He'll be evaluated with an update to come after the game.