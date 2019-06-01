Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Begins throwing off mound
Mejia (calf) threw lightly off the mound Friday and is scheduled for a full bullpen session Saturday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It doesn't sound like the Twins are in any rush to have him return from the IL since he may not have a spot in the bullpen when he returns. Mejia struggled with an 8.74 ERA with nine walks and 11 strikeouts in 11.1 innings before going on the IL. He'd need to clear waivers to be sent to the minors, however.
