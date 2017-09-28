Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Can't escape fourth inning Wednesday
Mejia (4-7) took the loss against Cleveland on Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over 3.2 innings while striking out three.
It was another early exit for the young lefty, who hasn't completed five innings in a start since the end of July. Mejia could see some postseason action this year if the Twins qualify for and are able to advance past the Wild Card Game, but as yet he hasn't done nearly enough to lock himself into a rotation spot for 2018.
