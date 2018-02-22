Mejia is competing for one of the Twins' final rotation spots in spring training, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Mejia won a job out of spring training last season, and he's looking to do so again this year. With Ervin Santana (finger) expected to be sidelined for the start of the season, the Twins only have three Opening Day locks for their starting rotation in Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi and Kyle Gibson. However given the way the Twins' off-days play out over the first month of the season, Molitor has flirted with the idea of opening the season in a four-man rotation, which would leave just one rotation spot for Mejia, Anibal Sanchez and Phil Hughes to compete for. Opening the year with a five-man rotation would obviously increase Mejia's chances of breaking camp with the team, but he'll need to put together a strong spring camp either way if he wants to lock down a starting gig. In 21 starts (98 innings) during his rookie season in 2017, Mejia posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.57 WHIP.