Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Competing for final rotation spot
Mejia is competing for one of the Twins' final rotation spots in spring training, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Mejia won a job out of spring training last season, and he's looking to do so again this year. With Ervin Santana (finger) expected to be sidelined for the start of the season, the Twins only have three Opening Day locks for their starting rotation in Jose Berrios, Jake Odorizzi and Kyle Gibson. However given the way the Twins' off-days play out over the first month of the season, Molitor has flirted with the idea of opening the season in a four-man rotation, which would leave just one rotation spot for Mejia, Anibal Sanchez and Phil Hughes to compete for. Opening the year with a five-man rotation would obviously increase Mejia's chances of breaking camp with the team, but he'll need to put together a strong spring camp either way if he wants to lock down a starting gig. In 21 starts (98 innings) during his rookie season in 2017, Mejia posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.57 WHIP.
More News
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Lasts two innings•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Can't escape fourth inning Wednesday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Exits early again Thursday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Lasts just three frames against Jays•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Activated from DL, starting Saturday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Tabbed with Saturday's start•
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Podcast: How to draft first basemen
We give you tips on how to draft what is perhaps the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball....
-
Fantasy baseball: Best 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Aiming higher in Roto leagues
Heath Cummings says your approach in Rotisserie leagues should be far different than in head-to-head...
-
12-team NL-only Rotisserie auction
Eric Hosmer is on the NL side of the ledger, and J.D. Martinez is not. Scott White and company...