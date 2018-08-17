Mejia (elbow) does not have a timetable for a return after being diagnosed with nerve irritation, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

The Twins' current plan is to rest Mejia for the time being until the irritation subsides. Mejia was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 10 with what was initially described as a wrist strain, but further testing has revealed a nerve issue above his pitching elbow. He'll be sidelined indefinitely, which keeps the Twins' rotational depth on the thin side.