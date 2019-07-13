Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Designated for assigment
Mejia was designated for assignment on Saturday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
The Twins needed to make room for Jake Odorizzi (blister) to be activated from the injured list. Once a top prospect, Mejia was no longer being developed as a starting pitcher and had struggled as a big-league reliever. He could get claimed by another team, given his pedigree and the fact he left-handed.
