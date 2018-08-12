Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Diagnosed with nerve traction injury
Mejia was diagnosed with a nerve traction injury above his left elbow, not an ulnar nerve injury, and he will undergo more testing, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
This was a second opinion for the left-hander, who was placed on the disabled list Friday due to what was originally called a left wrist strain. A timetable will become clearer after the club examines this revised information, but expect Mejia to miss at least another turn through the rotation.
