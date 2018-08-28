Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Done for season
Mejia (elbow) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Mejia is currently dealing with nerve irritation in his elbow, and it turns out the injury will take more than the remaining five weeks to treat. The 25-year-old wound up making just five appearances for the Twins this season, finishing with a solid 2.01 ERA and 1.16 WHIP across 22.1 innings.
