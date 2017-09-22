Mejia allowed a single run on four hits and a walk while striking out five batters through 4.2 innings during Thursday's win over Detroit. He didn't factor into the decision.

Mejia hasn't pitched out of the fifth inning in either of his two starts since returning from the disabled list Sept. 16. He sports a 4.48 ERA and 7.8 K/9 for the campaign, which would have him in line to be a potential streaming option in favorable matchups. However, until he pitches deeper into games, it's difficult to rely on the 24-year-old lefty. A daunting road matchup against Cleveland at Progressive Field projects to be Mejia's final start of 2017.