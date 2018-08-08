Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Exits with wrist strain
Mejia was forced to leave Tuesday's start against the Indians with a strained left wrist, Dan Hayes of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
Mejia tossed five one-hit innings on only 68 pitches prior to leaving with the injury. The severity of the issue is currently unknown, leaving his status for Sunday's expected start at Detroit up in the air.
