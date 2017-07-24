Mejia allowed two runs -- just one earned -- on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters through 4.1 innings during Sunday's loss to Detroit. He didn't factor into the decision.

Mejia threw just 59 of 96 pitches for strikes and exited after walking Nick Castellanos ahead of the heart of the Detroit order. He's flashed some fantasy potential and sports a respectable 4.10 ERA and 7.6 K/9 through 14 starts. However, his command (1.45 WHIP and 4.1 BB/9) has prevented him from consistently pitching deep into games and limits his upside. Mejia projects to make a road start against Oakland in his next start.