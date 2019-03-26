Mejia is slated to open the season as member of the Twins' bullpen, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Mejia had been competing for the final spot in the rotation during spring training, but those duties are expected to fall to Martin Perez. The Twins will be able to get by with only four starters until mid-April, so the two will both be used out of the bullpen initially, most likely as long-relief options.

