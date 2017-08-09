Mejia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with an upper-arm injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The exact diagnosis of Mejia's injury has not yet been announced, though it's being said that the injury occurred in the biceps/triceps region on his left arm. It's unclear how much time the 24-year-old will be forced to miss, but Dillon Gee figures to be the most likely candidate to step into the rotation in the mean time.