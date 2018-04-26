Mejia was placed on the disabled list with a blister on his left middle finger, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

Mejia has appeared in four games for Triple-A Rochester thus far in 2018, starting three games and logging a 6.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over nine innings of work. The club has yet to announce any sort of timetable for his return, and due to the variant nature of blisters, the 24-year-old could be on the shelf for an extended period of time. In all likelihood, he will be able to get back on the mound by next weekend.