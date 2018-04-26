Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Lands on disabled list
Mejia was placed on the disabled list with a blister on his left middle finger, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.
Mejia has appeared in four games for Triple-A Rochester thus far in 2018, starting three games and logging a 6.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over nine innings of work. The club has yet to announce any sort of timetable for his return, and due to the variant nature of blisters, the 24-year-old could be on the shelf for an extended period of time. In all likelihood, he will be able to get back on the mound by next weekend.
More News
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Longer odds to win rotation spot•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Two scoreless innings in spring debut•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Competing for final rotation spot•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Lasts two innings•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Can't escape fourth inning Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...