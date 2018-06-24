Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Likely candidate for Twins rotation
Mejia appears to be the most likely candidate to replace Fernando Romero in the Twins rotation, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mejia has a 2.91 ERA and 9.6 K/9 at Triple-A Rochester.
Mejia is likely to be called up and start June 30 when the Twins next need a fifth starter. Mejia had a 1.38 ERA in four June starts.
