Mejia threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout and walk in Monday's spring training outing to lower his ERA to 4.50. He faces longer odds to win a spot in the rotation with the Twins signing Lance Lynn.

Mejia is battling Phil Hughes for the fifth starter role, but that spot in the rotation may only be open for a few weeks until Ervin Santana returns from a finger injury. It looks more likely that Mejia will begin the season at Triple-A.