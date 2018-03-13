Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Longer odds to win rotation spot
Mejia threw two scoreless innings with a strikeout and walk in Monday's spring training outing to lower his ERA to 4.50. He faces longer odds to win a spot in the rotation with the Twins signing Lance Lynn.
Mejia is battling Phil Hughes for the fifth starter role, but that spot in the rotation may only be open for a few weeks until Ervin Santana returns from a finger injury. It looks more likely that Mejia will begin the season at Triple-A.
More News
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Two scoreless innings in spring debut•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Competing for final rotation spot•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Lasts two innings•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Can't escape fourth inning Wednesday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Exits early again Thursday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Lasts just three frames against Jays•
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...