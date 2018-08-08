Mejia (wrist strain) could start Sunday's game in Detroit, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

He suffered what is believed to be a minor wrist injury during his start Tuesday against the Indians, but apparently did not need an MRI. The team's head athletic trainer was encouraged by Mejia's progress overnight, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He will throw long toss Thursday and then throw a bullpen session Friday -- a day later than normal. If everything goes well, he could return for the series finale against the Tigers.

