Twins' Adalberto Mejia: May not miss start
Mejia (wrist strain) could start Sunday's game in Detroit, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
He suffered what is believed to be a minor wrist injury during his start Tuesday against the Indians, but apparently did not need an MRI. The team's head athletic trainer was encouraged by Mejia's progress overnight, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He will throw long toss Thursday and then throw a bullpen session Friday -- a day later than normal. If everything goes well, he could return for the series finale against the Tigers.
More News
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: No MRI on tap•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Exits with wrist strain•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Sharp in no-decision against Cleveland•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Slated to start Wednesday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Snags first victory•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Recalled ahead of start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...